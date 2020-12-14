Pittsburgh Steelers Clinch Playoff Spot After Kansas City Chiefs Defeat Miami Dolphins

The Pittsburgh Steelers clinched a playoff spot on Sunday after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins 33-27.

Ben Roethlisberger returned to lead the Steelers to an 11-1 record, with 3,105 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes on 66.9 percent passing through Sunday. Rookie wideout Chase Claypool has totaled 649 yards and eight touchdowns on 47 receptions, while Diontae Johnson has posted a team-leading 654 yards and five scores. Juju Smith-Schuster has collected 600 yards on 73 receptions for six touchdowns.

Pittsburgh became the first team in their franchise history to start the season with 10 victories and is the only team league-wide to go 10-0 in the past five seasons. Pittsburgh currently holds a two-game lead over the AFC North over the 9-3 Cleveland Browns; they are also battling with the Chiefs (12-1) for the top seed in the AFC.

Editorial credit: Ken Durden / Shutterstock.com