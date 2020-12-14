Euline Francis (Johnson) Dyer

Euline Francis (Johnson) Dyer, age 73, of Louisville passed into God’s merciful and loving care on December 11, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born on April 5, 1947, the daughter of the late Henry and Lydia Johnson of Burkesville, KY. Euline retired from General Electric Appliance Park in Louisville and attended Evangel World Prayer Center in Louisville.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Randall Dyer; two daughters, Teresa Hibbs and husband Chuck of Louisville, KY and Jackie Huddleston and husband Steve of Mt. Washington, KY; one granddaughter, Makayla Wright of Louisville, KY; two brothers, Jackie Johnson and his wife Dorothy of Mt. Washington, KY and Lee Johnson of Louisville, KY.

Due to current COVID-19 concerns, there will be a private, visitation for immediate family only at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY, followed by a graveside ceremony, officiated by Pastor Arnie Wilson at the Monroe County Memorial Lawn on Thursday, December 18th, at 12 noon. At the request of the family, and to help combat the spread of COVID-19, we must ask that you wear a mask to the graveside service, maintain social distancing, and refrain from physical contact, such as handshaking or hugs.

Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Euline Dyer.