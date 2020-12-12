Kentucky State Police Arrest Hardin Couple After Disturbance Call

Hardin, KY. (December 11, 2020) – Thursday afternoon, December 10, 2020, Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 and Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a man armed with a handgun and a long gun, walking down Allison Road in the Hardin community of Marshall County. Troopers located James “Ricky” Borders, 64 of Hardin, Kentucky on Allison Road and ordered him to drop his weapons. Borders complied and advised Troopers and Deputies he was trying to shoot and kill the “creatures that captured Sheriff Eddie McGuire.” Borders was under the influence of a substance, but directed Troopers and Deputies to his residence where they were met by Tracy L. Scott, 48, also of Hardin. Scott was also under the influence of a substance. A search of the residence revealed suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia along with multiple rifles and handguns inside a safe. An additional handgun was found in plain view inside the residence. Further investigation revealed Borders is a convicted felon.

Borders and Scott were taken into custody and lodged in the Marshall County Detention Center. Borders was charged with Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon, Discharge Firearm/Other Device Across Public Road, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense – Methamphetamine, Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess, and Public Intoxication – Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol). Scott was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense – Methamphetamine, Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess, and Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation.