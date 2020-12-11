Baltimore Ravens Place Dez Bryant On Reserve/COVID-19 List

On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens placed Dez Bryant on the reserve/COVID-19 list after the wide receiver wrote on Twitter that he’s tested negative for the coronavirus twice since learning of a positive result Tuesday. Despite Bryant’s tweets, he’s been unable to join team activities the past two days. If the NFL or medical experts view Bryant’s positive test as accurate, he’ll remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list until at least Wednesday and will miss Monday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Bryant warmed up before the Ravens earned a win Tuesday over the Cowboys. The NFL said it received that morning’s test results after Bryant arrived at the stadium, and Bryant’s result was inconclusive. Bryant took a rapid-response test that showed he was COVID-19 positive.

Bryant is the only Ravens player who has tested positive for COVID-19 over the past nine days. More than 15 Ravens players have come off the list and rejoined the team over the past seven days.

Ravens Place Bryant on COVID-19 List After Week 13 Absence Via buff.ly Bryant was scratched from Baltimore’s matchup with the Cowboys on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 minutes before kickoff.

Editorial credit: Photo Works / Shutterstock.com