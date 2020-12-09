Michigan-Ohio State Game Cancelled Due To Increase In Positive COVID-19 Cases

For the first time in more than 100 years, Michigan has canceled Saturday’s rivalry game with Ohio State. The program announced the cancellation on Tuesday due to “an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and student-athletes in quarantine over the past week.”

At least 40 players were expected to miss the game because of either a positive test, contact tracing or an unrelated injury. The program received multiple positive COVID-19 test results on Monday, and the program is expecting the number to rise.

“The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel in a released statement. “We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close-contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.”

