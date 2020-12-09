Gardner indicted on 3 additional charges from Metcalfe Co. events

EDMONTON, Ky. – William Gardner, a former Barren County Middle School teacher, was indicted by a Metcalfe County grand jury in November on three additional charges that he was charged with in Barren County.

The most recent indictment was issued by a Metcalfe County grand jury on Nov. 24. The indictment asserts three charges of first degree unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal sex act, under 16 years old). The same minor was involved.

The first count said Gardner committed the crime on May 1 in Metcalfe County; the second on May 15 in Metcalfe County; and the third on May 16 in Metcalfe County.

Gardner was arrested on Oct. 26, 2019, which was the first time he was arrested in connection to the most recent indictment. He was arrested after the Barren County Sheriff’s Office discovered he had a sexual relationship with a minor student. He formerly taught social studies at BCMS.

Gardner was arrested on July 29 after a second instance of sexual intercourse happened with that same juvenile at the Horse Cave Motel.

The Metcalfe indictment specifies that Gardner was living at 302 East Dale Heights Lane in Horse Cave until he was arrested. He’s since been lodged in the Barren County Jail.

Gardner’s charges in July asserted one charge of unlawful transaction with a minor, intimidating a participant in the legal process and prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor.

The newest charges add three additional counts of first degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

Gardner is scheduled to appear in Barren Circuit Court on Jan. 25, 2021. He has three active circuit cases.