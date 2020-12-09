Adam Eaton Returning to White Sox on One-Year, $7 Million Deal

Free agent outfielder Adam Eaton has re-signed with the White Sox, agreeing to a one-year, $7 million deal. The team has an option for a second year worth $8.5 million. Eaton, 32, is expected to be the White Sox’ everyday right fielder pending a physical. The move to sign Eaton comes after the White Sox acquired starting pitcher Lance Lynn in a trade with the Rangers on Monday.

Eaton last played for Chicago from 2014 to 2016, playing in 433 games and leading the league in triples twice. The White Sox traded Eaton to the Washington Nationals before the 2017 season for right-handed pitchers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning.

Eaton won a World Series championship title during his four years with the Nationals. In 2020, he recorded 36 hits and four home runs to go along with a .226 batting average in 41 games played.

