Las Vegas Raiders Defeat NY Jets 31-28 In Closing Seconds Of Game

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the New York Jets 31-28, after a miraculous deep pass in the final seconds of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Derek Carr delivered a 46-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III with five seconds remaining to bring the Raiders to the win over the winless Jets, whose record dropped to 0-12. The Jets are now four losses away from becoming only the third 0-16 team in NFL history..

The Raiders are scheduled to play the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday, while the Jets will play the Seattle Seahawks on the road.

Editorial credit: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com