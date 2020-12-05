Saturday 5th December 2020
wclu-logo-web
winie-logo-web

James Donald Hampton

  • @ 1:34 pm

 

 
James Donald Hampton, 70, of Brownsville passed away at 2:15 AM
Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 at Edmonson Center in Brownsville. 
The Edmonson County native was a retired DESA International employee. He was a son of
the late James Leonard Hampton and Herthal Lee Vincent Hampton. He was preceded in
death by a son, James William Hampton and a granddaughter, Logan Hampton 
No public services are scheduled. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
 
Surviving are a daughter, Claire Allen (Darel) of Park City; a son, Andrew Hampton
Of Sunfish; three brothers, Bobby Hampton, Dale Hampton and Billy Hampton all
 ; two sisters, Betty Whittinghill (Kevin) of Morgantown and
Becky Winchester (Kenneth) of  Park City; seven grandchildren; and five great
grandchildren.
Share this posts

Menu

Sister Stations

Station Info

© 2020 WCLU Radio Powered by OneCMS™ | Served by InterTech Media LLC