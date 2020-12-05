James Donald Hampton, 70, of Brownsville passed away at 2:15 AM
Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 at Edmonson Center in Brownsville.
The Edmonson County native was a retired DESA International employee. He was a son of
the late James Leonard Hampton and Herthal Lee Vincent Hampton. He was preceded in
death by a son, James William Hampton and a granddaughter, Logan Hampton
No public services are scheduled. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Surviving are a daughter, Claire Allen (Darel) of Park City; a son, Andrew Hampton
Of Sunfish; three brothers, Bobby Hampton, Dale Hampton and Billy Hampton all
; two sisters, Betty Whittinghill (Kevin) of Morgantown and
Becky Winchester (Kenneth) of Park City; seven grandchildren; and five great
grandchildren.