NFL Reinstates Seattle Seahawks WR Josh Gordon From Suspension

The NFL announced Thursday that they have reinstated veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon from his indefinite suspension. Gordon had been suspended indefinitely last December for violating the league’s policies on performance-enhancing substances and substance abuse. He has been suspended five times in eight years.

Gordon signed a one-year with the Seahawks in September and will rejoin the team this month. The league announced that on December 9, Gordon will be permitted to attend team meetings and individual workouts (assuming he registers negative COVID-19 tests), but cannot practice with the team or travel and attend games. On December 21, he will be eligible to play in the team’s two final regular season.

Gordon was also suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December 2018 for multiple violations of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy after being traded from Cleveland to New England that September. He was reinstated on a “conditional basis” in August 2019 and was allowed to rejoin the Patriots for meetings, conditioning work and individual workouts.

Editorial credit: Alena Veasey / Shutterstock.com