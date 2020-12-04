Ken Jeong and Joel McHale To Co-Host New Year’s Eve Telecast On Fox

Ken Jeong and Joel McHale will help viewers ring in the New Year by co-hosting a 3½-hour “Toast & Roast” telecast on Fox this New Year’s Eve. McHale, 49, and Jeong, 51, replace Steve Harvey as the hosts of Fox’s New Year’s Eve broadcast.

The network announced Wednesday in a statement: “Ken and Joel together are one of the funniest duos out there. These two have been toasting and roasting each other on national television for years, so they were the perfect pair to ring in the New Year. Also, we love Ken so much, we wanted to squeeze in three more hours of him before the New Year!”

Fox’s coverage will air live from 8 p.m. to p.m. 10 EDT on NYE, and then will pick up again with more live content from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. EDT.

