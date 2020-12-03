LeBron James Agrees to 2-Year, $85 Million Max Contract Extension With L.A. Lakers

On Wednesday, LeBron James has agreed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. James’ agent Rich Paul said that the four-time NBA MVP has agreed to an $85 million extension that will keep him with the Lakers through 2022-23. According to ESPN, James will now earn $39.2 million this upcoming season, $41,180,544 the next and $44,474,988 in his final season.

The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in six games to win the franchise’s 17th title. The NBA will be the first major sport to make a second return this year, and the league sent out information to teams over the weekend explaining some of the health and safety protocols ahead of the season start on Dec. 22.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com