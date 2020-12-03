Academy Confirms That 2021 Oscars Ceremony Will Be In-Person

Despite many major awards opting for virtual or audience-free events due to concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Oscars are planning an in-person awards ceremony in 2021.

A representative for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences confirmed “the Oscars in-person telecast will happen” on April 25, 2021, if everything goes according to plan. In June, the Academy announced that they decided to postpone the 2021 ceremony — which was originally scheduled for February 28 — until mid-April.

As a result, the nominations and voting periods were also extended so that any film released between Jan. 1, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021, will be eligible. Most film and TV productions were shut down in March, and many crews weren’t able to restart filming until summer. Moving the eligibility dates allowed filmmakers more time to finish and release their projects in the safest way possible.

In July, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the 2021 Golden Globes live on Feb 28, although it’s unclear whether or not the nominees will be present. Meanwhile, both the Screen Actors Guild and the Critics Choice Association said a virtual ceremony is a distinct possibility for 2021.

