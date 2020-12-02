Teddy “Ted” Wayne Shive, 77, of Summer Shade, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at T J Samson Hospital. Born October 18, 1943, he was a son of the late James and Mary Belle (Estes) Shive and the husband of Ann Bunch Shive, who survives. They were married 54 years.

Ted was raised on a farm and taught early the work ethic he used throughout his life. He was a founding member of the Summer Shade Volunteer Fire Department where he volunteered many years helping his neighbors and strangers in need. He was a member of Mt Moriah Church.

Survivors other than his wife, include one daughter, Erica (Moe) Hensley, Summer Shade; two grandchildren, Max and Tatum Hensley; brother, Gary (Lou) Shive, Summer Shade; sister in law, Brenda (Charlie) Eddings; mother in law, Ovalee Finn; nieces and nephews, Kimberly (Zack) Coleman, Mark (Lesley) Shive, Shannon (Sherry) Shive, Rickey (Monyonna) Shive, Pam (Mark) Ford, and Leslie (Greg) Warren; several great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother and sister in law, Don Roger and Inez Shive.

Due to Covid restrictions all services will be private. Funeral services will be Friday, December 4, 2020, with Brother Chris Childress officiating. Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery

Memorials may be made to the Summer Shade Volunteer Fire Department.

McMurtrey Funeral Home is assisting the family.