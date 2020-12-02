Roger Dale Harper, 70, of Edmonton passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Edmonton. Born February 6, 1950 he was the son of the late James and Aline Tibbs Harper.

Roger was of the Baptist faith and employed by Firestone until his health declined.

He is survived by a son Joseph Harper of Bowling Green. Two sisters. Ann Cary of Frankfort and Robin Harper of Edmonton. Several nieces and nephews survive. Roger is also survived by all his friends at Golden Years who not only cared for him but also became his close friends.

Besides his parents he was preceded by his wife Sandra. Four brothers, Bobby, Wendell, Larry and Tony Harper.

No services are scheduled at this time but will be announced later as cremation was chosen. Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted to the care of Mr. Harper. Please share your messages of condolence with the family at www.butler-funeralhome.com.