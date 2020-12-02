Patty Lynn Wright, 65, of Edmonton, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born March 4, 1955 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late John and Virginia Turner Burton. Patty was a certified nursing assistant for multiple medical facilities in Indiana for many years. Ms. Wright was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother with a loving heart that always forgave. She was extremely dedicated to her family and attended the House of Prayer Non-Denominational Church.

Survivors include, two daughters, Charity Wright (Michael) and Rebecca Patrick (Andrew), both of Edmonton, Kentucky; one son, Daniel Burton (Benji) of Edmonton, Kentucky; eleven grandchildren, Isaac Conrad, Branna Conrad, Kennedy Kincaid, Kenna Kincaid, Samara Patrick, Shayla Patrick, Jonathan Wright, Montana Wright, Willie Burton, Jordyn Burton, Nathaniel Burton; five great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Conrad, Jaydenn Conrad, Jhasiah Reagan, Jhayliah Conrad, Carter Conrad; two sisters, Peggy McCullum and Shari Burton, both of Jeffersonville, Indiana; and one brother, Jimmie Burton of New Albany, Indiana.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Willard Wright and one brother, John Burton.

There will be a private graveside service for Ms. Wright 2:00 PM Friday, December 4th at Mt. Olivet-Deweese Cemetery. A. F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Ms. Wright. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.