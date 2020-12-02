Orlando Magic’s Mo Bamba To Sit Out Start Of 2020-21 Season, Six Month After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba likely won’t return in time for the start of the 2020-21 NBA season. Magic head coach Steve Clifford said that there’s no timetable for Bamba to be able to fully participate in team activities.

Clifford said, “I think that he’ll be able to do some things that are more organizational and everything. But he’s a ways away, and there’s no real timetable on his return.” Bamba is still dealing with symptoms from COVID-19 despite nearly five months passing since his positive test. Some COVID-19 patients, known as “long-haulers,” have reported dealing with symptoms of the virus for an unusually long period of time.

Bamba tested positive for coronavirus on June 11. He went to the NBA bubble but had to leave to receive a comprehensive post-coronavirus health evaluation. Bamba said he lost his senses of smell and taste, felt unusually fatigued and experienced muscle soreness. He missed the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Orlando will open NBA preseason play on Dec. 11 at Atlanta.