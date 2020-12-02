Mr. Floyd Donald Abney of Indianapolis, Indiana and formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the I.U. Medical Center West in Avon, Indiana, having attained the age of 89 years, 4 months, and 15 days. He was born in Kettle, Kentucky on Monday, July 13, 1931, the son of James Bradley and Vada Belle (Hawn) Abney. He was of Church of Christ faith, a retiree from Alwinco doing home improvements, and was a proud Korean War Veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary B. (Philpott) Abney, whom he wed on Saturday, September 9, 1950, sisters, Lessie Abney, Jane Crawford, Clara England, Minnie White, Dorothy O’Driscall, Stella Richison, step-sisters, Ann Murohy, Elizabeth Guzier, brother, McKinley Abney, step-brother, Herbert Long, Rubin Abney.

He is survived by his daughter, Connie (& Paul) Barnett, granddaughter, Morgan Barnett.

The Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday December 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris New Funeral Home. The family will receive friends after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 until the time of the service. As ordered by the Governor the services will be limited to 25 people. Burial will be in the Murley Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.