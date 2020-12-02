Maggie F. Compton age 94 of Bonnieville passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1st at her home. She was born in Bonnieville to the late George & Lula Arnett Bryant. Mrs. Compton was a member of The Church of God at Magnolia. She was preceded in death by a son, two brothers and six sisters.

She is survived by a daughter Merlene Cox of Bonnieville; two granddaughters-Vanessa Lengner and Cindy Bryant; five great-grandchildren-Tyler, Savannah, Christopher, Collin & Ashton and by five great-great grandchildren Kasen, Ava, William, Rowan & Bentley

A private graveside service for Maggie F. Compton will be live streamed on the facebook page of Sego Funeral Home at 10am Friday, Dec. 4th. Burial will be in the Memory Park Cemetery.