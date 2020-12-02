Gertrude Taylor, 96, of Glasgow passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Centertown, KY on December 3, 1923 to the late H.C. Smith and Francis English Smith. Gertrude worked at Sorensen Manufacturing for serval years until her retirement. She was a 50-year member of the 1st General Baptist and attended Glasgow Faith Church.

Survivors include, three daughters, Faye Brown (Charles) of Edmonton, Brenda Ballard (Herbert) of Glasgow, and Judy Key of Lafayette, TN; one son Gary Taylor (Linda) of Glasgow; 12 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by four sons, Thomas Edward Taylor, Jr, Bobby Ray Taylor, Johnny Taylor, Phillip Taylor; three grandchildren, Phillip Douglas Taylor, Jr, Eddie Poynter, and Thomas Edward Taylor III; one great grandchild, Ciara Taylor; six brothers, Sylvester, Rollin, Lawrence, H.F., Clarence, and Thurman Smith; three sisters, Nancy Eatmon, Burton Martin, and Bertha Matthews.

Funeral service for Gertrude Taylor will be 2:00pm Saturday, December 5th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. A family visitation will be prior to the service.

For those not able to attend the funeral service for Gertrude Taylor, it will be live streamed at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 5th, where family and friends may visit www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome to participate in the celebration. All those who wish to honor and remember Gertrude in person (25 people) at the service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing for the safety of those in attendance.

A.F. Crow is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Gertrude Taylor. Please share your condolence with family of Mrs. Taylor at www.crowfuneralhome.com.