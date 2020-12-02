Barry Bullock, age 74, of Brownsville, departed this life on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on September 8, 1946 to the late Charles W. and Jeanetta Ruth Johnson Bullock. He was married to his devoted wife and help mate, Betty Ann Johnson Bullock, who survives.

Barry was a former welder, and previously worked for Hill’s Pet Nutrition, FMC and the Edmonson County Water District. He was a faithful member of Oak Grove United Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– two children, Brian Bullock of Louisville and Kim Wagoner (Travis) of Scottsville; three grandchildren, Chayse Gladden, Bradley Wagoner and Annslee Wagoner; one brother, James Bullock (Wendy) and several nieces and nephews.

Interment will be in Oak Grove Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be to: Oak Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Harry Girard, 1168 Mohawk Road, Brownsville, KY 42210.

DUE TO THE RECENT PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS AND STATE MANDATES, ALL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE.

– ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL –