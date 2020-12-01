Tom Smalling, 89, of Adolphus, KY passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Kirbytown, TN native was a farmer and a Baptist. He was a son of the late Charlie Corbin Smalling and Lena Pearl West Smalling and husband of the late Opal Alene Veatch Smalling.

He is survived by 3 sons: Tony Glendle Smalling and Lannie Smalling and wife, Myra, all of Adolphus, KY; Bruce Smalling and wife, Teresa, Clarksville, TN;

1 daughter: Diannie Ray and husband, Gary, TN;

Special friend of 32 years: Myra Chandler, Scottsville, KY;

15 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 18 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by 1 son: Ronnie Smalling; 2 great grandsons: Dillion Smalling and Noah Carter; 2 brothers: Curt Smalling and Roger Smalling and 2 sisters: Evelyn Smalling and Ethel Goad.

Private funeral services will be at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Eric Davis officiating and burial in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. A drive-thru visitation will be 11:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. Thursday at Goad Funeral Home and we request that you STAY in your vehicle.