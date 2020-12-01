Terry Sparks, age 62, of Brownsville, departed this life at his residence. The Jefferson County native was born on August 15, 1958 to the late James F. Sparks and Luella McCrady Sparks.

Terry was a mechanic at Best One Tire & Service.

He leaves to honor his memory– two sons, David Kidd (Alican) and Terry Sparks (Katherine) both of Louisville; two daughters, Jennifer Porciello and Tia McNay Johnston both of Louisville; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Karen Frank (Don). He was also preceded in death by one brother, Randell “Tiny” Sparks.

DUE TO THE RECENT PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS AND STATE MANDATES, ALL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE.

ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL