Linda Kay Spainhoward, 76, of Sweeden, peacefully departed this life on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on June 20, 1944 to the late Ben L. and Geneva Lily Vincent Decker. She was married to Robert Franklin “Frank” Spainhoward, who preceded her in death.

Linda was a homemaker, and enjoyed caring for her family. In her later years, she worked as a greeter at Walmart. Linda was a member of New Salem General Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory– two sons, Eric Spainhoward (Lesley) and Brad Spainhoward (Ashley) all of Chalybeate; five daughters, Sheila Pike (Tim) of Lindseyville, Aimee Luis (Rodrigo) of Bowling Green, Ailson Fillingham (Jon) of Brownsville, Jenny Spainhoward of Anneta and Bridget Basham (Michael) of Sweeden; eleven grandchildren, Josh Webb (Jessica), Jonathan Webb, Sawyer Spainhoward, Griffin Spainhoward, Layke Sanders, Ethan Luis, Owen Still, Ava Luis, Ellie Claire Spainhoward, Charly Beville and Kansas Basham; two great-grandchildren, Ty Webb and Stella Webb; one brother, Benny Decker (Karen) of Brownsville along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Donna Sue Prunty.

Interment will be in Brownsville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be to: Santa’s Helping Hands, 664 Key Cemetery Road, Bee Spring, KY 42207.

DUE TO THE RECENT PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS AND STATE MANDATES, ALL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE.