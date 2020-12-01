Former No. 1 Pick Andrew Bogut Announces Retirement From NBA After 14 Seasons

Former No. 1 pick and NBA champion Andrew Bogut announced his retirement on his podcast on Monday.
Bogut was the No. 1 pick out of Utah in the 2005 NBA Draft. He played for five teams across 14 seasons, most recently playing 11 games for the Warriors in 2018-19. The Australian center never made an All-Star team in his NBA career, but earned All-NBA third-team honors in 2009-10, and he was an All-Defense honoree in 2014-15. He appeared in three Finals, winning the championship with Golden State in 2015.
Bogut was the fifth international player to be selected No. 1 overall. Fellow Australian Ben Simmons was drafted with the top pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
