Evelyn Edwards Poynter, 89, of Center passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Born June 29, 1931 in Barren County she was the daughter of the late Guy and Mayme Akins Edwards.

Mrs. Poynter was a homemaker, nurses’ aide and member of the Antioch Baptist Church. She was known as an avid reader.

Mrs. Poynter is survived by three children. Julian and wife Pam Poynter of Cave City. Regina Blake of Glasgow and Reva Poynter-Carnes and husband Todd of Jamestown. A sister Janice Norris of Glasgow. There are thirteen grandchildren and several great grandchildren also surviving.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by two daughters. Lenita Strader and Wanda Louise Poynter.

Private services for Mrs. Poynter will be held Wednesday. Burial will be in the Jeffries Cemetery at Savoyard. Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted to the care of Mrs. Poynter. Please share your messages of condolence online with the family at www.butler-funeralhome.com.