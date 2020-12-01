Denny E. Burton, 55, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at his residence. The Lansing, Michigan native was a U.S. Navy veteran.

He is survived by 2 daughters: Samantha Burton, Adolphus, KY and Amanda Burton, Portland, TN;

His mother: Carol Burton, Scottsville, KY;

3 brothers: Jimmy Burton, Denzil Burton and Rainey Burton, Jr., all of Scottsville, KY;

2 sisters: Rhonda Cherry (Nelson) and Tammy Weaver, all of Scottsville, KY;

3 granddaughters: Chloe Olds, Iza Olds and Harlee Cole;

4 special nephews: Hayden, Cole, William and Dalton Burton;

2 speical nieces: Brandy Burton and Allie Burton;

Several other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by 1 sister: Christy Violette; his father: Brandy Burton and his maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.

Memorial services will be held at a later date cremation was chosen and Goad Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations for funeral expenses. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.