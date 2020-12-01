Betty Ann Pedigo, 85, of Glasgow, passed away at her residence on Monday, November 30, 2020. Born December 9, 1934 the daughter, of the late Willie John and Martha Louisia Kettles Elmore and the wife of the late James Clifton Pedigo. Mrs. Pedigo was a cashier at IGA Foods and National Clothing Store in Glasgow for over 20 years and a faithful member of the Glasgow Baptist Church.

Survivors include one son, Larry Pedigo (Jon Anderson) of Nashville, TN; two daughters Carolyn Gray (Danny) and Donna Sheroan both of Glasgow; three grandchildren, Heather Tarry, Misty Johnson and Dusty Gray; six great grandchildren, Ashley Jewell, Blake Tarry, Jillian Johnson, Reese Johnson, Pearl Gray and Oakes Gray; one great great grandchild on the way; one sister Patricia Coats of Glasgow; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two sisters, Jewell Jackson and Elizabeth Frances Emmitt and one brother, John C. Elmore.

Private family services will be held 1:00pm Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 6th prior to the service. Burial will be in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.

For those not able to attend the funeral service for Betty Ann Pedigo, it will be live streamed at 1:00pm Sunday, December 6th where family and friends may visit www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome to participate in the celebration. All those who wish to honor Mrs. Pedigo in person (25 people) at the service must wear mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing for the safety of those in attendance.

A. F Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Pedigo. Share your message of condolence with the family of Betty Ann Pedigo at www.crowfuneralhome.com