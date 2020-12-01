Arlie Jay Thomas, 96, of Glasgow, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Barren County Healthcare. He was born in Barren County on October 30, 1924 to the late Clyde Thomas and Flossie Wood. Early in Arlie’s life he worked as a farmer. Later on, he worked at National Wood Products, he left that job and became a cabinet maker and construction worker before returning to his old job at National Wood Product where he worked until his retirement.

Arlie proudly served his country with the U.S. Army and was a WWII Veteran. He was an active member of the DAV Chapter #20 Honor Guard for over 20 years. Arlie was a Mason for over 70 years with the HB Grant Lodge #610 Etoile and a member of the Eastern Star. Arlie was a longtime member of the Dover Missionary Baptist Church near Etoile.

Survivors include his wife of 77 years, Virginia Burgess Thomas of Glasgow; three daughters, Glenda Emberton (Gilbert) of Glasgow, Betty Larimer (Bill) of Elizabethtown, and Barbara Jones (Darrell) of Scottsville; two sons, Billy Thomas (Martha) and Hershel Thomas (Renona) both of Glasgow; 16 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; one sister, Ersie Houchens of Glasgow; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Arnold Thomas; three sisters, Audrey Johnson, Margaret Jones, and Jean Abston; one granddaughter, Christian Jackson; one great great grandson, Westin McElhaney.

Funeral service for Arlie Thomas will be 1:00pm Friday, December 4th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home and will be for the family only. Visitation will be on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Bethlehem Cemetery with DAV Chapter # 20 Honor Guard providing Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the D.A.V. Chapter #20 % Bruce Wilcoxson 846 Dishman Cemetery Rd, Canmer, KY 42722

For those not able to attend the funeral service for Arlie Thomas, it will be live streamed at 1:00 pm Friday, December 4th, where family and friends may visit www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome to participate in the celebration. All those who wish to honor and remember Arlie in person (25 people) at the service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing for the safety of those in attendance