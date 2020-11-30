Tony R. Blakey was born November 11, 1953 to Waymond Sr. and Pauline (Tisdale) Blakey in Logan County, Kentucky. He departed this life on November 24, 2020 at T.J. Sampson Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky. Three brothers precede him in death; Robert Earl, Waymond Jr., and David H. Blakey and three sisters, Lois Mae Byrd, Betty Jean Pike, and Judith Ann Blakey.

Tony professed his life to Christ at an early age with the Macedonia Baptist Church of Auburn, KY. He was a faithful attendee of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Edmonton, KY where he loved singing in the Inspirational Choir.

After the passing of his father-in-law, Lenwood “Pete” Jones. Tony took pride and pleasure in running the family farm. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

He was the husband to Cassandra Michelle Jones-Blakey of Edmonton, KY. They were married for 24 years. He leaves to mourn his children Shannon(Kimberly)Duncan, Terrence (Maleaha)-Deceased) Duncan,

Antionette Duncan (Deceased), Karrie Duncan-Stovall, Antonio Perez (Amanda)-Deceased) Duncan, Yoshida Duncan, and Joshua Duncan all of Russellville, KY. Along with 25 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren. As well as Timothy Duncan and Cassandra Daniel.

He also leaves to mourn three brothers; Joe Richard Blakey, John William Blakey, and Barry(Sharon)Blakey; one sister, Martha Jane Blakey and his Mother-in-law, Hattie Jones, step-son, Brandon Rigsby, and two brothers-in-law, Kevin(Liz)Jones and Shawn(Michele)Jones, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Private services will be held for the family at Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. There will be no public visitation nor repast.