Shawn Matthews, age 47, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at his residence in Horse Cave, KY. He was a member of Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Jimmy Matthews and step father who raised him as his own, the late Ellis Carnahan and Sheila Carnahan, Horse Cave, KY.

Besides his mother he is also survived by one daughter, Ellissa Matthews (Dalton Maulden), Sonora, KY; one step daughter, Destiny Poynter, Horse Cave, KY; three grandchildren, Adlee Ortega, Kensen Maulden, Haven Maulden; four sisters, Teresa Carnahan, Cave City, KY, Terri Bailey (Mark), Hiseville, KY, Daphne Crabtree (Joe), Brownsville, KY, Cheryl Carnahan (Lee), Upton, KY, several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Locust Grove Cemetery in Mammoth Cave, KY with Bro. David Norris officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Munfordville, KY.