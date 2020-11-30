NFL Fines Saints And Patriots For Violating COVID-19 Protocols

The NFL fined the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots for violating COVID-19 protocols.

eague source said on Sunday.

The Saints were fined $500,000 for not wearing protective masks during a post-game celebration. According to the NFL’s website, the Saints were also docked a seventh-round draft pick. The Patriots were fined $350,000 stemming from mask protocol violations at the team facility in early October.

COVID-19 has affected the NFL regularly, and most recently this week the Baltimore Ravens had their game with the Pittsburgh Steelers rescheduled twice because of an outbreak within the team. In addition, the Denver Broncos started a practice squad wide receiver as quarterback against the Saints after all four of the quarterbacks on their roster are unavailable for COVID-19 related reasons.

