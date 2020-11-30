New York City Mayor Announces Public Schools Will Begin Phased Reopening Dec. 7

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday that elementary schools in the city will re-open on December 7th, this despite the fact that cases throughout the United Sates continue to surge.

De Blasio said Sunday that public schools will re-open in phases with students in grades 3-k, Pre-k and K-5th grade returning in-person learning on Dec. 7, followed by students with the most complex disabilities on Dec. 10, while middle and high schools will remain closed. The decision to re-open comes after New York City Public Schools ended in-person instruction earlier this month after the city reached a 3% COVID-19 testing positivity rate.