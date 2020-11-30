Lucille Jackson, 88, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Hometown Manor in Glasgow. She was the daughter of the late George Carlos and Annie Mae Glass Disman. She was a member of Dover Baptist Church in Haywood.

She is survived by five children: Steven R. Jackson and his wife Betty, Janie L. Tharp, Carlotta F. Short and her husband Billy, Lisa G. Crain and Kelly R. Jackson and his wife Carolyn; seven grandchildren: Stephania Coots and her husband Joe, Sonja Hammer and her husband Greg, Richard Short and his wife Shanna, Joshua Crain and his wife Jacquelyn, Monica Davis and her husband Corey, Tiffany Smith and her husband Odie and Matt Short and his wife Emily; sixteen great-grandchildren: Summer, Jackson, Stone, Ashley, Maddie, Mason, Cassie, Katelyn, Payton, Ella, Griffin, Aubrey, Luke, Lillie, Chevelle and Kennedy.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William Richard Jackson; her son-in-law Carroll Tharp; one brother: James Carl Disman.

Due to the present pandemic, funeral services will be private. Burial will be in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.