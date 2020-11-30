Lou Arlene Nance Branham passed away after a long illness on November 27, 2020. What her family will remember most is how Arlene loved her family ‘mostest’ and her gentle kindness that knew no bounds.

Arlene was born in Edmonton, Kentucky to Rossie Tom Nance and Leta Parke Nance on November 11, 1934. She married the love of her life, Al Branham, on February 2nd, 1952; they shared 68 years together. They had three children- two daughters and one son. The family resided in Glasgow and cared for many foster children over the years and Arlene gave her heart to each and every one.

She was a devoted housewife and hard worker, being employed at Oshkosh and Carhartt after her children had grown. She attended Calvary Baptist Church until a stroke in 2008.

Her three children survive, Janice Hill, Jackie (Mark) Boucherie, and Nathan (Stacey) Branham. Eight grandchildren- Cathy Hill, Nerissa (Jared) Svetek, David Hill, Sarah (Ryan) Mallory, Leta (Collin) Schmaldinst, Andrea (Haydon) Newton, Seila (Ben) Milam, and Grant Branham. Seven great grandchildren- Hayden, Carter, Payton, Kye, Beau, Kaia and Fox.

Arlene was 86 years old. Funeral will be for family at Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home (following state guidelines). In Arlene’s memory, the family asks that you continue to pray for family members in their nursing facilities, for the nursing staff, hold tight your loved ones, and thank the Lord for your blessings every day. Those wishing to share the service may log on to www.facebook.com/hatchersaddler.