John Eual Holder, 89, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a farmer, former bulldozer operator, former deacon of Cedar Cross Missionary Baptist Church, former pastor of Beaver Creek Missionary Baptist Church and Mt. Ebal Missionary Baptist Church, where he was a member. He was a son of the late John Eual Holder, Sr. and Lottie Christine Osborne Holder.

He is survived by his wife of almost 71 years: Sara Napier Holder, Scottsville, KY;

1 son: Stephen Eual Holder and wife, Teri, Scottsville, KY;

1 daughter: Melanie Calvert, Scottsville, KY;

1 sister: Vaunita Gilmore, Scottsville, KY;

5 grandchildren: Jonathan Hyde, Gene Calvert, Stacey Calvert (Elizabeth), Rebekah McKinney (Jason) and Aaron Holder;

9 great grandchildren and

1 niece: Joyce Cartwright, Scottsville, KY.

He was preceded in death by an infant brother: Marvin Wendell Holder.

Private funeral service for John Holder will be Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Robby Calvert and Bro. Lewis Hestand officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. The funeral can be viewed live on the Goad Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or the American Diabetes Association. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.