Jimmy Dale Atwell, age 88 passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at TJ Samson Community Hospital. He was a native of Metcalfe County and a Deacon at Shady Grove Baptist Church. He was an antique car and truck enthusiast.

He is preceded in death by his wife, June Long Atwell; his parents, Victor and Lora Webb Atwell; three nephews.

He is survived by his two first cousins, Bobby Atwell and Don Webb; Special friend, Janice Harper; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

A private graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Houk Cemetery. Winn Funeral Home is in charge of services.