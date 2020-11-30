Jerry Short, 73, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Saturday, November 28th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Jerry was born in Indianapolis, Ind. on April 8, 1947, a son of the late Mary Ruth (Hurd) and I.C. Short.

He was a farmer on his family farm in the Sulphur Lick Community for many years. He was a member of Mt. Gilead Church of Christ.

On January 23, 1971, he married Brenda Kaye (Gearlds) Short, who survives of Tompkinsville. Jerry is also survived by many extended family members.

Due to restrictions from Covid-19, private services will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Monroe County Backpack Program, and these may be left at the funeral home or mailed to P.O. Box 519, Tompkinsville, KY, 42167.

—