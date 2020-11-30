Jane Maxine Beck, 84 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, November 25 at her residence. She was born in Detroit, Michigan to the late Max and Naomi Hall Shields and wife of the late Joe Oliver Beck.

She was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Beck and a brother, William Shields. Jane was a hem bottom and inspector for Union Underwear and a member of Sandhill Seventh Day Adventist Church.

To cherish her memories she leaves four children, Joe Beck, Jr., Jeff Beck, Jack Beck (Anita Kay) and Janice Lawrence (Robert J.); fourteen grandchildren, Erin Nazeer (Sam), Jimmy Beck (Nicole), Joey Beck III (Kayla), Janae Beck, Jeff Beck, Justin Beck, Rhett Lawrence, Summer Lawrence, Tori Lawrence, KC Lawrence, RJ Lawrence, Ellie Lawrence, Dustin Beck (Brittany) and Destiny Conley (Gary); eight great grandchildren, Tara Nazeer, Zirek Nazeer, Audrey Beck, Dalton Beck, Andrew Lawrence, Amelia Lawrence, Raylen Conley and Raiden Conley; one sister, Betty Bradley and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. The family request inlieu of flowers donations be made to Sandhill Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1945 Anna Sandhill Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42101