Delzie Houchens, 68, of Glasgow, passed away November 28, 2020 at the Signature Health Care in Glasgow. Delzie was born April 1, 1952 in Glasgow, KY to the late Henry Odell and Mary Lillis Wood Akers. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant working at several different medical facilities in Kentucky and Indiana and was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include one daughter, Cynthia Spillman of Glasgow; one granddaughter, Ashley Lewis (Mario) of Bowling Green; six Great Grandchildren, Ro’daisha Lewis, Jaquaivian Lewis, King Lewis, Benji Lewis, Captain Lewis, and Champion Lewis all of Bowling Green; her husband, William Earl Houchens of Glasgow; one brother Henry Akers (Martha) of Glasgow; three sisters Joyce Thompson (Joe) of Edmonton, Nell Akers and Hope Anderson (Billy) both of Glasgow; three nephews, one niece, 4 great nephews and four great nieces.

Private family graveside service will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Buckley Family Cemetery, there will be no visitation. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

All those who wish to honor and remember Mrs. Houchens must wear a mask or other facial covering and practice social distancing and with Gov. Beshear, mandate only (25 people may attend).

