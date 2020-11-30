Alfred E. Webb, age 79, of Louisville, KY, formerly of Hart County, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Louisville. He was formerly employed by Gamble Brothers.

He was the son of the late Sherman “Bully” Webb and the late Anna Johnson Webb and husband of the late Christine Webb. He is also preceded in death y three brothers, Howard, Raymond and Sherman Webb and a sister Ida Riggs.

He is survived by one daughter, Donna Puckett, Louisville, KY; one grandchild, Zack Phelps Tyler Weis; three sisters, Mandy Webb, Louisville, KY, Lillie Seretta Hardy, Macon, GA, Mollie Riggs, Bloomington, IN.

Due to recent public health concerns, funeral services are private and limited to immediate family.

The funeral celebration for Alfred Webb will be live streamed on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm. To view the service, family and friends may visit https://www.facebook.com/Brooks-Funeral-Home-KY-Our-Family-Caring-For-Your-Family

Burial will be in the Dorsey Chapel Cemetery.

Condolences may also be expressed online at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 50 Main Street, Munfordville, KY.