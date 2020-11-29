Vanda Pauletta McCreary, age 77, of Tompkinsville passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. She was born on February 27, 1943, the daughter of the late John and Ruby (Dyer) McCreary. She was a member of the Tompkinsville Church of Christ. She worked for RCA in Indianapolis and later opened her own nail shop, “Nails by Vanda,” in which she ran for forty years. Vanda Lived in Homestead, Florida for eighteen years before returning to Tompkinsville.

She is survived by two sisters, Sue Marcum and Jackie Alexander both of Tompkinsville; one special niece; Cheri Dawn Marcum, and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Lois Mansfield, Josephine Price, and Louise Pitcock; five brothers, Stone, Lenneth, Cecil, Roger, and Howard McCreary.

There will be no visitation or funeral service at this time as cremation was chosen by Ms. McCreary. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Sunrise Community of Clarkesville, Tennessee.

Donations may be mailed to the funeral home or directly to the Sunrise Community at 229 A Dunbar Cave Rd, Clarksville, TN 37043.

Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. McCreary.