Tina Lee Duvall, age 56, of Glasgow, KY, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at TJ Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Glasgow on December 1, 1963, to the late Barbara (Jones) Brown. Ms. Duvall was a homemaker and attended Canaanland Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Benjamin Allen Duvall and James Daniel Duvall; six grandchildren, Jed Duvall, Tenley Duvall, Tatem Duvall, Tyleigh Duvall, Kennon Duvall, and Keagan Duvall; four brothers, Howard Miller (Denise), Steve Miller, Wade Miller (Angie), and Anthony Miller (Gail); two sisters, Victoria Settles and Lisa Miller; father and mother in-law, Wallace and Hazel Duvall; father of children, David Duvall; brothers-in-law, Marshal Duvall and Eddie Duvall; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one sister, Peggy Miller Hiser.

A private family funeral will be held Monday, November 30th, at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held for family only prior to the service.

All those who wish to honor and remember Ms. Duvall in person at the service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing for the safety of those in attendance.