Randall Ferguson, 86, Knob Lick, died Saturday, November 28, 2020
at the Glasgow State Nursing Facility. A native of Metcalfe County, he was
a son of the late Andrew “Jellico” Ferguson and Blanche Ferguson Ferguson.
He was a lifelong farmer.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Edna Calhoun Ferguson; one
sister, Nellie McKinney of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews including
Brenda Mills (Harold Page).
Private graveside services will be held at the Buck Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.