Randall Ferguson, 86, Knob Lick, died Saturday, November 28, 2020

at the Glasgow State Nursing Facility. A native of Metcalfe County, he was

a son of the late Andrew “Jellico” Ferguson and Blanche Ferguson Ferguson.

He was a lifelong farmer.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Edna Calhoun Ferguson; one

sister, Nellie McKinney of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews including

Brenda Mills (Harold Page).

Private graveside services will be held at the Buck Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.