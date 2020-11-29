Orlando Elvis Gaines, age 63, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. He was a Hart County High School Graduate and attended WKU. He was a member of the Allen Seminary Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Kenneth Gaines and the late Georgia Bradley. He was grandson of the late Burks and the late Lovie Bradley and the late Harvey and late Bessie Gaines.

He is survived by two sisters, Karen Gaines, Munfordville, KY, Carmon Dixon (Russell), Horse Cave, KY; two brothers, Gary Gaines (Carolyn), Munfordville, KY, Kenneth Mitchell Gaines, Munfordville, KY; one niece, Teatra Davis, Glasgow, KY; one nephew, Terrius (TJ) Gaines, Louisville, KY; one aunt, Murlen Brewer.

Due to recent public health concerns, funeral services are private and limited to immediate family.

The funeral celebration for Orlando Elvis Gaines will be live streamed on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Family and friends may visit https://www.facebook.com/Brooks-Funeral-Home-KY-Our-Family-Caring-For-Your-Family.

Interment will be at Allen Seminary Cemetery, Hardyville, KY.

