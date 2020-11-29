Delilah E. Parrott, 76 of Bowling Green died Saturday, November 28 at the Medical Center.

The Edmonson County native was a daughter of the late Archie Glass, Sr. and Goldie Alford Glass. She is preceded in death by a brother, Archie Glass, Jr. and a sister, Vernia Hawks Summers. She was a sales clerk for Roses Department Store.

Her survivors include her companion of 30 years, Billy Fields; three sons, Chris Lancaster (Donita), Jeff Lancaster (Carolyn), and Derrick Berrier; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; two sisters, Frankie Poteet (Joey Earl) and Shirley Ann Glass; one brother, Johnny R. Glass and several nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Holder Cemetery.