April Grider Thompson 45 of Hardyville passed away Friday at her home. She was the daughter of the late Richard Grider and Mattie Crain Hunter who survives.

She was preceded in death by an infant daughter Memphis Hodges and a sister Tresa Bell

In addition to her mother she is survived by a daughter Aubrey Rabon

Two brothers Timothy Hayes and James Grider and two sisters Tina Peace and Loretta Wolf

No services are scheduled as the family chose cremation. Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.