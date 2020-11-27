Washington Defeats Dallas Cowboys 41-16 To Take Lead In NFC East

Washington moved into first place in the NFC East with a 41-16 Thanksgiving victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

Antonio Gibson ran for three touchdowns as Washington beat its division rival on Thanksgiving for just the second time in 10 tries, the most frequent visitor for the Cowboys in their annual holiday home game. Washington (4-7) now moves ahead of Philadelphia (3-6-1) in the NFC East. It was the third win in five games since a five-game losing streak dropped Washington to 1-5.

Dallas lost for the fifth time in six games since star quarterback Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury. The Cowboys were playing a day after strength coach Markus Paul died at a hospital following a medical emergency at the team’s facility.

Up next, Washington will play Pittsburgh on Dec. 6, and the Cowboys play at Baltimore next Thursday.

