Lewis Holley, Sr. 91 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, November 25 at his residence.

The Barren County native was a son of the late Eugene T. and Mary Melton Holley and husband of the late Kathleen Johnson Holley. He is preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Holley. He was a tool n die maker for General Motors and a member of Christian Fellowship Church.

His survivors include his four daughters, Shannon Gerlach, Vickie Holley, Barbara Goodwin and Susan Lumbert; two sons, Lewis Holley, Jr. and Marc Holley (Jill); five grandchildren, Benjamin Holley, Blake Holley, Spenser Gerlach, Duncan Gerlach and Amanda Holley; and several great grandchildren.

There will be a private family graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hiseville Cemetery. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.