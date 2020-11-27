Lester Ernest Lory, 82, of Edmonton passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green. Mr. Lory was born July 4, 1938 in Jeffersonville, Indiana the son of the late Ralph and Margie Hand Lory.

Mr. Lory was a Christian man and had a great passion for the outdoors. He was a retired farmer and even when his health declined, and he was not able to be out he enjoyed looking out the window and watching his cattle.

He is survived by one brother Donnie Lory of Edmonton. Six nieces and nephews. Ella Salmon and Greg Wilson both of Edmonton. Pam Popplewell, Barbara Blanford and Steve Middleton all of Mt. Washington and Jerry Middleton of Zoneton, Kentucky. Several great nieces and nephews also survive.

Private graveside services will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Chestnut Grove Cemetery near Breeding, Kentucky. Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted to the care Mr. Lory. Please share your messages of condolence with the family at www.butler-funeralhome.com.